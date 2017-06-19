See Pictures: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s ‘everyday’ selfies

Sonam Kapoor and alleged beau Anand Ahuja are talk of the town, and both of them have been seen together at many public events. Recently, Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday with Anand Ahuja in Delhi.

A few days ago, Sonam shared pictures from her short vacation in Delhi. Sonam and Anand were seen hanging out at some of the most happening places in the capital. The couple was seen chilling at I-Kandy, Le Meridean.

🐒🐰everyday

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

Today, Anand posted a series of photos with Sonam Kapoor on his Instagram and we are totally loving them. The alleged lovebirds are seen getting goofy with each other in these selfies which have been captioned as, “everyday.” Both Anand and Sonam were chilling at a restaurant in Versova, Mumbai and were constantly sharing pictures from their party!

Earlier this year, Sonam received 64th National Film Awards for her role in Neerja.