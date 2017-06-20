See Pictures: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput in royal avatar at London wedding

Love them or hate them, you’ve got to admit that Shahid and Mira Rajput have always managed to break the rules and do their own thing. Be it admitting to falling in love only after they were expecting a baby or talking about the huge age difference between them, the duo totally believes in writing their own rules, and we love them for it.

They complement each other really well and are friends before they are husband and wife. Their fans witnessed their bond when they together appeared together on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. And now far from the dizzying lifestyle of Mumbai, Shahid and Mira are in London to attend a wedding. A few photographs have surfaced online wherein both Shahid and Mira are looking every bit a royal couple in these clicks. The couple are totally redefining royalty in these pictures.

In one of the photos, we see Mira looking ethereal in a full sleeved floral Anarkali. She wore her dupatta as a cape and paired her outfit with Kundan and gold earrings and a choker necklace. In another picture, we see her in a beautiful yellow choli with a gorgeous white lehenga. As for Shahid, he is looking extremely handsome in that black achkan and a kaala chashma.

Both Shahid and Mira can be frequently seen hanging out in Mumbai. From hitting the gym together to going for late night dinners, the two madly-in-love don not shy away from indulging in PDA. The couple has now married for two years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ that also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

