See pictures: Ravishing Deepika Padukone looks majestic in black

Actress Deepika Padukone set the stage on fire with every appearance. Her latest attendance at the launch of her magazine cover for Filmfare middle east had the actress take the glamour quotient to an all new high. Deepika dazzled looking majestic in a black gown.

She wore a custom-made black trail dress by Amit Aggrawal. The actress added edge to her attire with a perfectly winged eyeliner completing her sleek look Deepika opted for diamond-studded dangler earrings.

Her hair tied back in her signature unkempt ponytail. Makeup and hair were done by Sandhya Shekar and Gabriel Georgiou.

She unveiled the cover of Filmfare middle east, the cover had her looking graceful as ever in her casual chic avatar donning a pair of blue jeans and a grey polo neck top, complimenting it with white shoes. Earlier in the day all uber cool at the airport by slipping into an oversized white shirt paired with distressed jeans, she transformed into an amazingly gorgeous lady in black as she hit the red carpet later in the evening.