See Pictures: Priyanka Chopra is already gearing up for Christmas
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has begun her preparations for Christmas celebrations, nearly 20 days in advance. Yes, recently the Quantico actress shared some Christmas preparation pictures on her Instagram account.
PeeCee shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. She captioned the first pic, “And that’s the tree..”
For the second one, she captioned, “Friends like family. This was so much fun to do with you again this year”
Well, it seems like Piggy Chops is very much excited to celebrate Jesus’ birthday on December 25. After all, in these pictures, we can see how PeeCee looks lovely while preparing Christmas tree. Moreover, her group picture with friends and family is just nothing but a lovely gathering for her.
Amidst all this, PeeCee is currently busy in her upcoming Hollywood projects. Her upcoming Quantico Season 3 is soon to go on air on TV. Recently, Priyanka also featured in Variety’s list of 500 ‘influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry.’
Way to go Priyanka… Merry Christmas in advance.
Nina