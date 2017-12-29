See pictures: AbRam enjoys his play-date with Gauri Khan’s close friend and VJ Raageshwari’s daughter Samaya
The adorable son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is a star from the time he was born, the pictures of AbRam always go viral on the internet and this time a picture of him is trending on social media with a young girl she is none other than Raageshwari’s daughter. According to Bombay Times, singer-VJ Raageshwari Lambaa is in Mumbai visiting her parents and old friends. Gauri Khan who is the old friend of Raageshwari Lambaa invited her and her daughter Samaya to Mannat for a play-date with AbRam.
The report further suggests that the two adorable kids connected over singing, dancing, craft and swimming. Raageshwari told the publication, “When it was time to leave, Samaya got emotional and clung on to Gauri and would not let go. AbRam instantly said “Aunty Ragz, how does Samaya know my mother is very loving?”
Coming back to the play-date, Raageshwari adds, “AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative. I give complete credit to Gauri, at the risk of SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) feeling relegated (laughs). Gauri is with him all day long, reading books to him while managing her business. Not many know that I’ve known Gauri since her VJ-ing days. She was a VJ and a brilliant one. But above it all, she is such a tuned-in mother.”