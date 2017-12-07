See Pics: Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge post honeymoon pictures from romantic Maldives

The newly-wed couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are on their honeymoon in Maldives. The beautiful couple have posted a few pictures from their honeymoon destination and it is one of the most romantic places ever. With a view to die for and scenic beauty till as far as your eyes can see, Maldives is dream place to visit.

Check out some pictures below:

Finally here 😊 😌 @ayadamaldivesresort

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:30am PST

❤️ A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Happy mornings 😊🏖 ⛅️ 🌊 #bliss @ayadamaldivesresort A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

View 😍 A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Dec 7, 2017 at 4:28am PST

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted at Sagarika’s hometown in Kolhapur where they paid a visit to the popular Mahalaxmi temple.

Interestingly, Zaheer-Sagarika’s wedding was followed by Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta, comedian Bharti Singh and ‘Naagin’ fame Aashka Garodia. Both recently tied the knot with their longtime boyfriends. Meanwhile, looks like it’s not the end. According to media reports, the Indian men’s cricket team Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma might get hitched anytime now. Rumours gained momentum as Anushka Sharma was spotted leaving the country with her family last night.