See Pics: Yuvraj Singh, Sushmita Sen at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's grand wedding reception in Mumbai

— By Mamta Sonar | Nov 28, 2017 10:52 am
Mumbai: Newly-wed couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge throw a grand wedding reception bash at Taj Colaba in Mumbai with family, friends and celebrities in attendance.

At the reception, Zaheer looked handsome in black coat and, on the other hand, bride Sagarika was adorable in golden ivory lehenga with heavy jewellery including, earring, neck piece, mangtikka, green bangle and big red bindi.

From wedding to reception, all ceremonies are kept in a simple and tradition way. At the reception, the celebrities present were Yuvraj Singh, Sushmita Sen, Aashish Chaudhary, among others.


See pictures here:

Another dancing night ❤️ #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

Loving the green #mehendilove @anitadongre @vedhikaghotge

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

@poornapatel ur beautiful. The evening hosted by you, just the same.. Beautiful. #lastnight

A post shared by Ashish ‘Dev’ Chowdhry (@ashishchowdhryofficial) on

Luv luv luv these two really really adorable ones. This marriage is just ‘Ohh sooo perfecttt!’.. Party begins @zaheer_khan34 n @sagarikaghatge

A post shared by Ashish ‘Dev’ Chowdhry (@ashishchowdhryofficial) on

#supernight

A post shared by Amrita (@amritakak) on

Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge got hitched on November 23 in a hush hush ceremony only in attendance of families and friends in Mumbai.

