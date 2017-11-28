See Pics: Yuvraj Singh, Sushmita Sen at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s grand wedding reception in Mumbai

Mumbai: Newly-wed couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge throw a grand wedding reception bash at Taj Colaba in Mumbai with family, friends and celebrities in attendance.

At the reception, Zaheer looked handsome in black coat and, on the other hand, bride Sagarika was adorable in golden ivory lehenga with heavy jewellery including, earring, neck piece, mangtikka, green bangle and big red bindi.

From wedding to reception, all ceremonies are kept in a simple and tradition way. At the reception, the celebrities present were Yuvraj Singh, Sushmita Sen, Aashish Chaudhary, among others.

Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge got hitched on November 23 in a hush hush ceremony only in attendance of families and friends in Mumbai.