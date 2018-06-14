See Pics: Veere’s Kareena, Sonam, Rhea and Karisma Kapoor chill in London

Nothing can be better than the time you spend with your friends. And the Kapoor sisters sure know how to do it in style. Currently, the Kapoors enjoying gala time together in London. While on one hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is relaxing with hubby Saif and son Taimur, Sonam Kapoor ringed her 33rd birthday with hubby Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor. Meanwhile, recently the stars got together for a lunch and the pictures of it are breaking the internet. And they were joined by Kareena’s sister Karisma today.

With these lovelies ❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧 #summertime A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

Kareena and Sonam needed break. Right after her wedding, Sonam got busy with ‘Veere Di Wedding’. Recently, the sisters were joined by brother Arjun who was filming ‘Namaste England’.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in ‘Sanju’, the Sanjay Dutt biopic, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. While Kareena will reportedly be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film.