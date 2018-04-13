Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘October’ has hit the theatres. Varun doesn’t shy away from the media when it comes to his alleged relationship with Natasha Dalal, and it seemed like she was quite comfortable at the screening of Varun’s movie where she was spotted laughing and sharing a fun moment with Kartik Aaryan.

Last night, the screening of October was held and many celebs including Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aryan attended the screening of the film. And among them, the picture of Kartik sharing a light moment with Varun and Natasha is going viral on social. In the pictures, we can see Varun in casual wear while Natasha rocked in a jumpsuit. See the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Varun who usually prefers to stay tight-lipped about his romantic life, in a recent interview with Bombay Times admitted that he would love to get hitched soon. Besides ‘October’, Varun Dhawan is also busy with the shooting of Sui Dhaaga, the film that also casts Anushka Sharma in the lead role.