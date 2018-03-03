Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have, of late, been enjoying the shoot of their film ‘Sui Dhaaga’. The two actors are paired together for the first time. Interestingly, of late, we have been receiving several pictures from the sets of the film. While their earlier first look picture already gave us a glimpse of the rustic looks the couple will sport, here are a few more sneak peeks.

Yes, details about ‘Sui Dhaaga’ have already started to go viral on the web. A saree clad Anushka Sharma seems to have grabbed immense attention for her look. She plays the quintessential wife of a villager in the film. Now yet again another picture of her in a similar avatar seems to have made it to the internet. The team is currently shooting in Chanderi, in Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor will be seen living a simple life in a rural area in this film. Interestingly, the actor has even played a contrast role of a millionaire’s son in the past. And why wouldn’t they? After all, the film is set against the backdrop of rural India. For the uninitiated, Sui Dhaaga promotes the Make In India campaign. The film, even though is a love story essentially, it celebrates the importance of self-reliance. Directed by Sharat Katariya, it is set at the heart of India.

Besides the looks that have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, there are few videos too we came across. In fact, fans across Chanderi seem to be quite excited to have Varun and Anushka as their guests. Also, despite the immense security, fans seem to be thrilled to shoot snippets from the shoot schedule. Some videos from the sets too have become quite popular on social media. Here are a few: