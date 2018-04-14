See Pics! Sridevi’s stylish daughter Khushi Kapoor amazes in her fashionable gown

Mumbai: Late actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is surely a fashion icon. Her social media is filled with a lot of attractive and eye-catching photos of her. She also has a huge fan following on social media. Here are some pictures of her latest fashion-forward outings which will surely grab attention of your eyes.

According to a leading daily, unlike her older sister Janhvi, Khushi is not interested in joining acting and is rather inclined towards modelling. A source had earlier said, “Khushi is more inclined towards a career in international modeling. Once she wraps up her studies, she may go overseas for some training.”

Even Sridevi had earlier confirmed that Khushi wants to go into modelling. When Sridevi was asked about her younger daughter’s future plans, she had said, “Yes, Khushi says she wants to get into modeling. Earlier, she wanted to become a doctor. Then she wanted to become a lawyer and now it’s modelling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen.’’

Meanwhile, Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut with film Dhadak.