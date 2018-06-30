See Pics: Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma are the cutest married couple

The cute and bubbly actress Shweta Tripathi has finally tied the knot with Chaitnya Sharma in Goa on June 29. The pictures of the madly in love couple have hit the social media and we are drooling over their mesmerising avatars.

Shweta wore a custom-made mint and red lehenga by Papa Don’t Preach and boy she pulls it off gorgeously with her billion dollar smile.

“We met because both of us were stepping in for other actors. So, from Bombay (Mumbai), we met in Delhi to perform and hardly spoke throughout. On our way back, we were seated next to each other. It was a 5 a.m. flight, so obviously the plan was to doze off. But we started talking and that was that,” Shweta had revealed to IANS.

Now as a married couple, we wish the two a happy life ahead as they begin a new chapter together in the journey of life.