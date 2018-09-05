See pics: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates father Shakti’s birthday; Asha Bhonsle joins the family celebrations

Post the release of her latest movie, Shraddha Kapoor, has been keeping extremely unwell. The actress has been promoting her latest release Stree, and her next one Batti Gul Meter Chalu while shooting for Saaho. She has been laid down with high fever and over exhaustion but that didn’t stop Shraddha from bringing in her Baapu’s (as she calls her father Shakti Kapoor) 68th birthday (September 3) yesterday with a massive family get-together (which comprised of the Kapoors, Kolhapures, and Asha Bhonsle) and surprise birthday lunch. Shraddha’s mother Shivangi and her sisters, Padmini and Tejaswini Kolhapure’s father Pandit Pandharinath was a trained classical singer, and also the cousin of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Shraddha’s brother Siddhant says, “I took some time off from my Paltan promotions as the film releases this week. We all went for lunch at the JW Marriot Hotel in Juhu yesterday. Shraddha and I gave dad lots of cakes – almost 10. There were cakes pouring in from all parts of India including Delhi. We keep exchanging gifts all the year round so there is no occasion for it. But Shraddha made it a point to order a Crime Master Gogo cake especially for dad and he was thrilled.” Shakti is famous for playing the iconic character of Crime Master Gogo in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna.

Shakti adds, “Yes Shraddha ordered a special Crime Master Gogo cake for me and they put all the lettering into my mouth saying I am the Crime Master so I should eat it (laughs). I had given strict instructions to everybody among my family and friends not to give me anything on my birthday as I don’t want anybody to feel pressurized. Ashatai got a huge bottle of perfume for me and Shraddha and Ashatai both sang for me. The birthday lunch was a surprise given by my wife (Shivangi) and children who had organized everything at the last minute. We all came in separate cars (except Shivangi and me), and when we turned up at the venue, my whole family including my wife’s two sisters, Padmini and Tejaswini with their entire families, were there! I was thrilled because instead of a cosy family get-together, there was a big party happening!”

Shakti adds that in spite of not keeping well, Shraddha was there to join in the birthday celebrations. “For us it was a double celebration – to celebrate the success of Stree and my birthday. Nobody ever imagined that Stree would be such a big hit! They love her performance and look in the film. We couldn’t bring in my birthday at night as Shraddha had to go to Hyderabad in the evening. Yesterday also she worked the whole day. She went for a press meet, came for my birthday lunch, and went for dubbing after that and then she left for Hyderabad to shoot for Saaho. She was suffering from fever and exhaustion as Shraddha has been working back-to-back, day and night. But now Stree is a hit so she’s also fine (laughs). Shraddha and I were to see the movie on Monday evening at the theatre but she was tired so I told her to rest it out.”