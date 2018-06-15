See Pics: Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan look SMITTEN by each other in this ad shoot
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been on vacation in London for over a week now. They have taken a much-needed family vacation with their baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. They have been enjoying their time to the fullest but have also utilized for work as well. Last week, they shot for a commercial that they endorse whilst in London.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan aka ‘Saifeena’ recently had shot for an advertisement for an international hospitality service in London. Now, a couple of pictures have surfaced online that they look absolutely smitten by each other. In one of the shots, Saif is holding a guitar while lovingly gazing at Kareena. He is sporting a beard which is the look from Navdeep Singh’s next. Kareena is looking stunning in the candid shot in a peachy off shoulder top. In another picture, Saif is enjoying his coffee while Kareena is smiling and making some pointers.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Veere Di Wedding’ has already crossed Rs 75 crore at the box office. On the work front, Kareena is yet to announce her next project. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is busy with the promotions of his Netflix show, ‘Sacred Games’.
