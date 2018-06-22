See Pics: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s fairy-tale wedding is hard to miss!

Television actress Rubina Dilaik has finally tied the knot with long-time boyfriend actor Abhinav Shukla. The lovebirds had their special day ceremony held in Shimla on June 21. The wedding took place in the presence of their respective families and close friends.

Rubina and Abhinav planned a traditional Himachali and Punjabi ritual ceremony. The gorgeous actress looked stunning in a white lehenga with colourful embroidery while Abhinav complemented her in a blue sherwani.

The pictures of their wedding have gone viral on social media.

A day before the wedding the couple had their families and guests assembled for a joint sangeet and engagement ceremony.

Among guests, the wedding saw attendees from the television industry including Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala and Sharad and Keerti Kelkar.

While Abhinav was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Rubina plays the lead role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.