See pics, Priyanka Chopra walks hand in hand with Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil in New York

If you haven’t already come across the constant buzz about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas making headlines, well we would say you are in hibernation! After creating furor in her home country with her many appearances with the musician, now Priyanka Chopra is back in the U.S. While she allegedly celebrated the July 4 [Independence Day in the U.S] along with Nick and their gang, the actress planned to catch up with some of her Bollywood fraternity friends whilst in New York.

Guess who kept her busy in the Big Apple? Ahil Sharma. Well, Ahil is the nephew of Salman Khan and son of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. Whilst Aayush is busy with the post production work of his debut film Loveratri, Arpita and Ahil are touring the U.S. The duo has accompanied their Khan brothers for their ongoing Da-Bangg Tour and it seems that Ahil is garnering all the attention from the female Bollywood stars during this performance tour.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra kicked off her return to U.S by spending time Nick Jonas and his family. After that, she had a chat session with Arpita Khan when the latter was in the NYC. Arpita shared this picture on her Instagram page saying, “My favourites @priyankachopra & Ahil ! Nyc diaries.”

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra is also collaborating with Salman Khan after a decade this time. The actress will make a comeback in Bollywood with Bharat, which features her in the role of Salman’s wife. The film is a remake of the Korean film, Ode To My Father and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Speaking of her U.S. ventures, while she has already wrapped up the shoot of the third season of her series Quantico, the actress plans to return to India to concentrate on her Bollywood projects.