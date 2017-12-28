Picture of Taimur Ali Khan enjoying vacation in Switzerland will make your day

After celebrating first birthday in Nawabi style and Christmas with Kapoor’s, little Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan along with his parents, daddy Saif and mommy Kareena is in Switzerland to ring the New Year.

Fans of little Pataudi shared a photo on Instagram showing Kareena, husband Saif and little Taimur posing on the hilly slopes of Gstaad in Switzerland. All three are wrapped up in thick winter wear. However, sitting on a sleigh Taimur looks super cute while being packed in woollens. Saif is holding a string attached to the sleigh with Kareena posing by his side. Meanwhile, from the background it seems like the chill of winters is not going well with the youngest Pataudi.

To note, Switzerland is Kareena’s favourite holiday destination and several months ago Kareena and Saif took Taimur to Gstaad for his first vacation. Baby Taimur has been a favourite of film photographers, ever since he was born last year and his parents too haven’t tried to shield him. All the photos had adorable Taimur stealing the spotlight from his star parents. Meanwhile, Taimur celebrated his first birthday on December 20 at Pataudi palace, with Khan and Kapoor family.