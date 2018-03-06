See pics: Lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn holidaying in US

Actress Nayanthara, famous for her Tamil and Telugu movies, has taken some time from her busy schedule to spend some time with rumoured boyfriend/director Vignesh Shivn in the US. Vignesh shared some of the pics with their US vacation and are going viral. And it is needless to say that the couple looks extremely cute with each other and seems to be enjoying each others company.

See pictures here:

For those who are not aware, Nayanthara and Vignesh reportedly started dating during the making of critically-acclaimed movie ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and going strong since. But the duo refrained from talking anything about the relationship in public.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vignesh’s last film ‘Thaanaa Serndhaa Koottam’ hit the screens duing Pongal and did a good business despite competition from Vikram-Tamannaah starrer ‘Sketch’.