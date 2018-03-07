Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Lenin
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#Aadhaar
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / See pics: Little Taimur Ali Khan ignores shutterbugs, is in no mood to pose

See pics: Little Taimur Ali Khan ignores shutterbugs, is in no mood to pose

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 07, 2018 04:04 pm
FOLLOW US:

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan latest pics, Taimur Ali Khan pics,

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little royal munchkin Taimur is shutterbugs favourite. Internet and fans love to see Taimur at regular intervals. And recently, the Royal baby was spotted while returning from playschool and looks like he wasn’t interested to get clicked and completely ignored the shutterbugs.
See pics:

~ New 🔥 LOOK AT HOW SOFT HE IS ❤😍

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan 👶✨ (@bestoftaimur) on


~ He’s so precious and effortlessly ethereal 😘💋 Swip ➡♡

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan 👶✨ (@bestoftaimur) on

regram @taimurteam #New RED #taimuralikhan @kareena.kapoor.official

A post shared by Tagpostweet 🔵 (@tagpostweet) on

Wearing a red T-shirt and beige shorts and his hair neatly parted he was ready for school but not in mood to get clicked. And these picture of the little munchkin is an absolute delight. Taimur is one of the most camera-friendly star kid. The Internet can’t seem to get over him as he started trending seconds after his birth and his fan following is increasing with each day.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK