See pics: Little Taimur Ali Khan ignores shutterbugs, is in no mood to pose

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little royal munchkin Taimur is shutterbugs favourite. Internet and fans love to see Taimur at regular intervals. And recently, the Royal baby was spotted while returning from playschool and looks like he wasn’t interested to get clicked and completely ignored the shutterbugs.

See pics:

Wearing a red T-shirt and beige shorts and his hair neatly parted he was ready for school but not in mood to get clicked. And these picture of the little munchkin is an absolute delight. Taimur is one of the most camera-friendly star kid. The Internet can’t seem to get over him as he started trending seconds after his birth and his fan following is increasing with each day.