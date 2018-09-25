See Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan with BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora snapped outside gym in Mumbai

With enviable abs and stunning fitness, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to impress. Bebo, as she fondly is called, hits the gym regularly with her BFFs Amrita Arora Ladakh and Malaika Arora. And like the previous time, the three BFFs were snapped outside Mumbai’s gym post workout session. All the divas were slaying in their super hot avatar. Amrita earlier also shared some their training session videos on her Instagram account.

See pics below:





Talking about Kareena’s transformation, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress is back with her amazing transformation post her pregnancy and experiencing motherhood. She lost all the extra weight she gained during her pregnancy and is undoubtedly one of the hottest mom of Bollywood.

On the work front, Kareena has two films in her kitty including Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and ‘Good News’ opposite Akshay Kumar. Kareena was last seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ alongside with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.