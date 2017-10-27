See Pics! Kangana Ranaut looks royal on the sets of ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’

Kangana Ranaut is a self-made Superstar. Despite various controversies surrounding her, she sits pretty on the throne of Bollywood after delivering successful films such as ‘Tanu weds Manu Returns’, ‘Queen’, and ‘Tanu weds Manu’. And recently her film, ‘Simran’ scored fairly well at the box office. Although critics had panned ‘Simran’ they were extremely impressed with Kangana Ranaut‘s performance. The actor is presently shooting for her next film, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi‘ in Jaipur.

In some images that have surfaced on the Internet, we can see Kangana clad in a beige saree with a Burberry scarf and wrapped around her shoulder, Kangana looks all geared up for the shoot. In just another candid moment when Kanagana was seen revising her script. Simple yet royal, it is as if Kangana Ranaut is tailor-made for this role. Sooner or later, Kangana Ranaut may soon give serious competition to Rani Padmini, Deepika Padukone.

‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ has been making headlines for a while now. First, it was director Ketan Mehta who slapped Kangana with a lawsuit for allegedly hijacking his Rani Laxmibai biopic. And then she got hit by a sword on the forehead and sustained an injury. Throughout 2017, Kangana Ranaut had been embroiled in controversies. Earlier, she called Karan Johar a ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. And the rest is history. Later, when she came for the promotions of her film ‘Simran’ in Aap Ki Adalat, she made shocking confessions about her affair with Hrithik Roshan.