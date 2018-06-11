See Pics: Ileana D’Cruz and boyfriend Andrew Kneebone’s Fiji Vacation is pure wanderlust

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is giving us wanderlust vibes with her Instagram feed. The Rustom actress has been vacationing with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone in Fiji. Her pictures have given a tough time to travel bloggers on the Internet. Ileana took out some time on Sunday and posted a number of pictures of her retreat, which include kayaking, paddling and surfing.

She wrote: “What better way to discover some of Fiji’s 333 islands than with a Fijian guide, a kayak and a paddle.” The Barfi actress can be seen wearing a hot pink swimsuit and flip-flops in the picture.

She also posted another picture, lying on a surfing boat and wrote: “World class surfing with some epic swells where else but in Fiji. If you love surfing you will love Fiji. Come experience some awesome waves in the magnificent waters of Fiji.”

The 30-year old actress was named the Indian brand ambassador for Fiji tourism in 2017 and no wonder she had the opportunity to explore the travel spot at its best.

Ileana made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s Barfi, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She has also marked herself in some of the biggest blockbusters including Rustom and was last seen in Raid opposite Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.