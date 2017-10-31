See Pics: Chiyaan Vikram’s daughter Akshita marries DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi’s great-grandson Manu Ranjith

Tamil superstar Vikram’s daughter Akshita has tied the knot today with beau Manu Ranjith, great-grandson of DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu former-CM, M Karunanidhi. Ranjith is the son of Manu Rangathan, the owner of Cavin Kare’s CK Bakery, in 2016. The couple got married early Monday morning on October 30 and a few pictures of them seeking the blessings of M. Karunanidhi have already started going viral on the social media.

According to Indian Express, the ceremony was held at Karunanidhi’s residence in Gopalapuram, Chennai. A lavish reception would be held in honour of the couple on Tuesday.

Actor #ChiyaanVikram ‘s daughter got married this morning.. In the presence of TN Ex-CM ‘s @kalaignar89 Ayya.. Best wishes.. pic.twitter.com/ZjSPGRZD84 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 30, 2017

Another pic from #ChiyaanVikram ‘s daughter wedding earlier this morning.. pic.twitter.com/yocoxyGQIN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 30, 2017

It seems just like the engagement ceremony, the wedding was also a low-key affair. While the engagement was attended by director Shankar and Udhayanidhi Stali, apart from close family and friends, details about the wedding have not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram has started shooting for the sequel to 2003 blockbuster Sammy. After wrapping up the first schedule in Chennai, the film is currently being shot in Delhi, said reports. The film will also be shot in Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Nainital and Kathmandu among other places.