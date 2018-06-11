See Pics: Baba Siddique Iftaar party 2018- Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ team and other Bollywood stars mark their presence

Mumbai: The entire ensemble of “Race 3” — Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Salim, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah, along with many Bollywood celebrities graced Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. Although Shah Rukh Khan was missing, as he is currently in the US shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s “Zero”.

Superstar Salman Khan made a grand entrance at the party late on Sunday where Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in a long bright yellow gown.

“Thugs of Hindostan” actress Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a grey traditional dress.

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan along with her husband and debutante actor Aayush Sharma were a perfect pair at the party. Political personalities like Sanjay Nirupam and Ashok Chauhan were also present.

Other celebrities at the biggest Iftar party in Mumbai were Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Richa Chadda, Lulia Vantur, Madhur Bandharkar, Zareen Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Aditya Pancholi, Zarina Wahab, Zayed Khan, Sanjay Khan, Dino Morea, Tusshar Kapoor and Suniel Shetty.

Besides, Adah Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Preeti Jhangiyani, Pravin Dabbas, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Karan Singh Vora, Himesh Reshammiya, Soniya Kapoor, Patralekha, Shama Sikandar, Sohail Khan, Huma Qureshi and Pooja Hedge.

Also present were Nagma, Anup Soni, Suvreen Chawla, Sonali Raut, Amruta Khandvilkar, Mouni Roy, Aarti Singh, Hina Khan, Sai Tamankar and Nikhil Trivedi.

Other celebrities like Chunky Pandey, Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahi, Sonal Chouhan along with many more graced the annual Iftar party.