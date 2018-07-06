See pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chills with daughter Aaradhya and friends in Paris
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in Paris with daughter Aaradhya. On Tuesday, while Aishwarya was spotted leaving for Paris, Bollywood diva now shared some pictures giving her fans a sneak peek from her trip. Aishwarya who is in Paris for a brand shoot took to Instagram to share some pictures with her team and Aaradhya. In the pictures, we can see the actress donning a black dress, with minimal makeup.
Check out her pictures below:
As per reports, Aishwarya will be staying in Paris for 3 days where she will attend various events and conferences for a brand which she endorses. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aishwarya is gearing up for her next ‘Fanney Khan’ co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.