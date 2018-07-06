Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / See pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chills with daughter Aaradhya and friends in Paris

See pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chills with daughter Aaradhya and friends in Paris

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 06, 2018 04:23 pm
FOLLOW US:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in Paris with daughter Aaradhya. On Tuesday, while Aishwarya was spotted leaving for Paris, Bollywood diva now shared some pictures giving her fans a sneak peek from her trip. Aishwarya who is in Paris for a brand shoot took to Instagram to share some pictures with her team and Aaradhya. In the pictures, we can see the actress donning a black dress, with minimal makeup.

Check out her pictures below:

✨my Charlotte n Stephane… at the Longines Shoot in Paris… Thank you as always…love


A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

my dearest Frookie always…

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

my Trusted Angels…Love Always Archana n Franck

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

My SuperGirls✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

As per reports, Aishwarya will be staying in Paris for 3 days where she will attend various events and conferences for a brand which she endorses. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aishwarya is gearing up for her next ‘Fanney Khan’ co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK