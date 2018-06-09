See pic: This is how Twinkle Khanna celebrated mom Dimple Kapadia’s birthday

Mrs Funny Bones aka Twinkle Khanna has eloped from her Bollywood image and conquered many hearts for coming out as an opinionated woman of the modern era. One can only applaud the mother of two who never spares a moment from her busy schedule to amp it up on social media.

Twinkle, who is the daughter of evergreen actress Dimple Kapadia, is the closest on to her mommy dearest. On the occasion of Dimple’s birthday, Khanna treated her with some intimate lunch time. The actress shared a picture with mom and wrote, “Birthday lunch with the most beautiful woman in the world – She needs no filters and luckily doesn’t have one either #HappyBirthdayMother.”

Check out the picture:

Birthday lunch with the most beautiful woman in the world – She needs no filters and luckily doesn’t have one either #HappyBirthdayMother pic.twitter.com/C46wX4kA6C — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 8, 2018

Despite the constant trolls on social media, the 43-year-old actress told IANS, “I don’t pay attention to trolls and that is the best way to deal with them.”

Twinkle had taken another step to support a short film on the same subject as her husband Akshay Kumar’s film Padman titled, First Period. The short film is written and directed by Mozez Singh of Zubaan (2016) fame. First Period deals with the sensitive subject of the day of the first period from a boy’s perspective.

About that the movie, Mozez said, “When I was approached by Dasra, the NGO behind the film alongside The Gates Foundation, their brief was they wanted men to be involved in the conversation about menstrual hygiene. So, we wrote a script where we showed everything from a man’s point of view and how in that world it’s all perfect and empowering. It raises the question why can’t this happen in a woman’s world and forces you to neutralise gender disparity. First Period is another voice in that conversation”, as reported by Pinkvilla.

First Period released on world Menstruation Day, May 26.