See pic: Ranveer Singh’s ripped physique for ‘Simmba’ will give you some major Monday motivation
New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is giving us some major Monday motivation with his ripped physique. The ‘Padmaavat’ star, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Simmba’, took to Instagram to share a picture where he can be seen working out hard in the gym. Ranveer’s beefed up look for his role as a cop Sangram Bhalerao, has kept the temperature soaring.
The Gully Boy star’s upcoming film ‘Simmba’ is directed by Rohit Shetty and is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster ‘Temper’. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28.