See pic: Preity Zinta celebrates 4th of July in American ‘bikini’; check out here

Dimple girl Preity Zinta is living in the US these days with her husband Gene Goodenough but still she manages to divide her time between America and India. Yesterday she celebrated American Independence Day with her friend wearing a stars and stripes bikini.

She shared a picture with a message on her social media wishing all on the occasion of the Independence Day (4th July). The Dil Se actor wrote: “Happy 4th of July to everyone who celebrates it today. I love my new home away from home Husband got me a new American bikini & I thought it’s appropriate to wear it today?? #Ting # #Gene #independenceday #chill #la #sunshine #fireworks #suzie #fun #beach.”

She first appeared in a TV advertisements for Perk Chocolates and as Liril girl in 1996. In 1998 she made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se where she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She also became the co-owner of Mohali-based IPL team, Kings XI Punjab.