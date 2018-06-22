See pic! Mumbai Darshan for Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is in no mood to entertain those in debate with her intimate affair as the badass diva arrives in Mumbai with rumoured boyfriend popstar Nick Jonas. The duo was spotted last night at the Mumbai airport.

According to earlier reports, Priyanka has brought Nick along to India in order to introduce him to her mother, Madhu Chopra. The pop sensation will also be attending Priyanka’s housewarming party for her new beachfront bungalow in Versova.

The Hollywood-Bollywood pair may have not confirmed their love story but every move made so far adds up to a serious relationship. From the time they came along at the 2017 Met Gala to the recent wedding of Nick’s cousin, it is easier to read between the lines.

With families involved and some PDA on social media, the alleged couple is going about legit with their public appearances.

Priyanka, who has wrapped up Quantico, will be seen in the upcoming flick Bharat opposite Salman Khan.