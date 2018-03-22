See pic: Li’l AbRam skiing with ‘Snowman’ Shah Rukh Khan will help you beat the Mumbai summer

Shah Rukh Khan is currently prepping for the most challenging film of his life; Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ but has taken a short vacation to Alps to beat the Mumbai heat. Gauri, indulgent mommy that she is, took to social media to share pictures of her men, Shah Rukh Khan and Abram, and their skiing escapades in the mountains. Now, ain’t that sweet? Well, one look at these cute pics and videos and you would know what we are talking about. After sharing a picture of them in skiing gear in the snow-capped mountains of Alps, hubby shared another collage of them having fun in the show and captioned it as, “here’s the rest of it…My Lil holiday with the lil big skier…in the bed, in the lift, in the Alps…With him, one does get more than one can ski…always.”

We can’t believe how much AbRam has grown up in last couple of years. From an adorable toddler, he has become a big boy accompanying his papa everywhere and indulging in fun outdoor activities. He is a centre of attention in the Khan household and is spoilt silly by his papa. Speaking about his youngest kid, Shah Rukh has always expressed how inquisitive and intelligent the kid is. Gauri had also said in one of her interviews that Shah Rukh Khan needs to see AbRam first thing in the morning or his day does not start right. Aww, one look at this papa-son Jodi and you would want your childhood back.

On professional front, SRK has reunited with his Jab Tak Hain Jaan co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif for Zero. It is one of the most awaited films of the year and portrays him in a never before seen avatar.