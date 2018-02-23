See pic: Katrina Kaif’s selfie with messy hair will make you go gaga over the beautiful actress

Katrina Kaif has kept her fans updated with her day-to-day activities regularly. And now the beautiful actress has shared two pictures. While the first one is with messy hair, in the second, Katrina is looking great in straightened hair and will make you go gaga over her beauty.

Meanwhile, on the work-front Katrina is enjoying the success of her last release ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Salman Khan. Katrina will next be seen in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ alongside with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan. The cast is scheduled to complete shooting by the end of March. The film is set for a Diwali release on November 7. The next in line is Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.