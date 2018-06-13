See pic: Karan Johar’s adorable babies Yash and Roohi love being photographed

Karan Johar’s gorgeous kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar keep their daddy on toes. And well, that is how it should be. KJo has revealed that he does not want to direct a movie any time soon because raising his children and looking after his mom Hiroo is his paramount priority. After all, it is all about loving your family for the Dharma head honcho. An indulgent dad, he often shares pictures of his kids on the social media. Latest pic of the twins has surfaced and it has warmed the cockles of our heart. We love how the twins are sitting on their identical cycle chairs and enjoying some play time. They look straight at the camera which shows how much they love getting clicked.

A few days ago, KJo had posted a video of the twins where they hold a screaming match with their daddy. Both kids had got really excited at the prospect of playing with their daddy and were just not ready to sleep! They turned one a few months ago and Karan had organised a kiddie party at his terrace. It was an intimate ceremony with kids of his twins’ age. Since then the two have been snapped regularly going up and about in the city.

Karan became father of twins Yash and Roohi last year in March and announced his parenthood through an emotional post. He wrote, “I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat.”