See Pic: Amitabh Bachchan returns to Mumbai, shares adorable selfie with grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda
Big B Amitabh Bachchan is back home after wrapping the Jodhpur schedule of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. Big B shared some snippets of his journey on Instagram and later posted an adorable selfie with grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Big B captioned the image, “home where the love is”. Big B also shared pictures from inside the aircraft when he was en route to Mumbai.
Earlier, Big B, who fell ill while shooting for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, shared some news about his health on his blog from Jodhpur on Thursday. Big B wrote, “The intense schedule gives a cheer from the crew on a schedule wrap for Mr B… only to rejoin them in a few days for another, and hopefully the last schedule for the TOH film. Meanwhile, back in the ranch the preparations for the promotion of 102 Not Out would begin and the shoot for ‘Jhund’ and ‘Brahmastra’.”
“Travel out destinations are all well and well looked after but the presence of home is home. The familiar presence, the objects the routine the feel at once all-encompassing and reassuring and despite long aways from home, nothing is ever forgotten or lost to memory. It’s all just there.”
On the work front, after ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, Amitabh will soon start filming ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B is waiting for the release of ‘102 Not Out’, where he will star with Rishi Kapoor.