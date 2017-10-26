Free Press Journal
See pic: AbRam and Suhana enjoy boat ride with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya

See pic: AbRam and Suhana enjoy boat ride with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 26, 2017 11:09 am


Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam and daughter Suhana were seen having fun time on a yacht with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. It seems King Khan’s kids went out to celebrate Shah Rukh and Gauri 26th wedding anniversary.

As we know, AbRam has many followers on social media. The picture was posted on Twitter and Instagram, and it went viral immediately. The latest picture shows Suhana and AbRam enjoying a boat ride along with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Check picture below:

#suhanakhan 💕💕 #Abramkhan 😎 Follow Me @awatif___srk 💛 . . #shahrukh #shahrukhkhan #shah_rukh_khan #iamsrk #KINGKHAN #srkians #kingofbollywood #SRK #AbRam #Suhana


A post shared by Awatif SRK (@awatif___srk) on

Recently, Suhana was spotted with her friends in Bandra late at night. She was seen smiling and walking on a road. Photographers followed her to take her pics.

During an interview, Shah Rukh Khan told a leading daily, “I can’t ask for it as it’s a part of my job. And, I can never blame the media for it. At the same time, I also know that –– especially in India –– nobody is going to ever mistreat them as everyone loves me too much. The other day, I knew which photographers had taken the pictures [of Suhana]. I could have easily told them, ‘please be a little careful with the pictures’. And, I know they would’ve done that. After all, I have known them for too long. They respect the kids too. I think it’s alright, though, my kids may not understand it. Also, they’re not as experienced [as me]. So, they might not be able to handle it.”

