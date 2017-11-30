See photos: Madame Tussauds to open for public from December 1

The much awaited branch of Madame Tussauds, which is present in 22 countries, has finally opened it’s doors. The museum will open for public viewing from December 1. The museum is housed in the Regal Cinemas premises, Connaught Place and is spread over two floors. This it the first of the branch in India.

Meanwhile, ever since Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s wax statue was created and displayed at Madame Tussauds in London in 2000, the demand for a Madame Tussauds experience has grown among Indians. Housing more than 2,000 wax figures including 11 Indian personalities, it has been a favourite with Indian tourists visiting the British city. Besides well-known personalities from Hollywood, a special emphasis on inclusion of Indian personalities has been made. The Indian personalities includes, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Madhuri Dixit, Asha Bhosle, Kapil Sharma, Narendra Modi, Mikha Singh among others are part of the display.





The museum will also feature international celebs like Kim Kardashian, Will Smith American singer Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Canadian singer Justin Bieber and various others. The special music and movies zone will display both Indian and international icons including Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet and Justin Bieber. The first International museum of its kind in the country, Madame Tussauds will certainly be a hit with the Indian traveller!

The museum in New Delhi will allow visitors to touch the statues and click pictures.

Ticket Pricing:

From December 1st: Rs. 860 for adults and Rs. 660 for children.

For more information visit– www.madametussauds.com/delhi