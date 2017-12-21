See Photos: Esha Deol’s drastic transformation post delivery will leave you amazed
On October 20, Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their little bundle of joy, daughter, Radhya. Meanwhile, recently, the couple was seeing having a gala time at Esha’s brother-in-law’s engagement. And we are in awe of Esha as she looked stunning flaunting her post-pregnancy figure.
Even though Esha was looking beautiful and healthy in the picture shared on December 5, this latest picture has stunned everyone. Esha captioned the picture as: “At my brother in law @dtakhtani & @asthajagwani ‘s engagement celebrations with my @bharattakhtani3 wearing a @simplysimone.official tux & I’m in a stunning gown by @falgunishanepeacockindia ! (sic).
Esha Deol, eldest daughter of Hema Malini and superstar Dharmendra, got married to Bharat Takhtani on June 29 and this is the couple’s first child.