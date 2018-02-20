See photo: Virat Kohli posts a special message for ‘his one and only’ Anushka Sharma; goes viral

The newly weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been living in different parts of the world since January. While Virat is busy playing against the Proteas, Anushka on the other hand is gearing up for her latest release ‘Pari’. However, amid all the busy schedule, Virat has taken some timeout to profess his love to his wife. Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture with a caption that reads, “My one and only! ♥�♥.”

My one and only! ♥️😇♥️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:14am PST



In the picture we can see a man and a woman hugging each other or apparently kissing each other against an adorable background. The picture, shared just an hour ago, is now viral with more than 1.95 lakh likes. Thanks to their work commitments, Virat is missing his Mrs.

Meanwhile, on the work-front, Anushka is currently awaiting the release of ‘Pari’, which will hit the screen on March 2. Post this Anushka also has ‘Sui Dhaaga’ and ‘Zero’ and Dutt biopic lined up. Recently, after the release of Pari trailer, Virat appreciated Anushka’s work and shared the trailer on his Twitter handle. He then tweeted, ““Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already ❤. Can’t wait �❤ @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer.”