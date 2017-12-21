See photo: Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha has playtime at the beach

Shahid Kapoor’s little munchkin Misha Kapoor is one of the most favourite B-town celebrity kids and a paparazzi favourite. Daddy Shahid always shares some cutesy moments with his one year daughter on his social media. Now, with Mira Rajput on social media as well, the fans get the double dose of cuteness.

On Wednesday late night, Mira Rajput shared an Instagram story of her daughter Misha playing in the sand at the beach. As the Kapoors live close to the beach, Misha gets to have good times playing and building something in the playground. With her water bottle in the hand, Misha was pretty engrossed. Mira captioned it, “Nature is the best playground.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and is slated to release on December 1. He will soon start prep for Shree Narayan Singh’s directorial, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.