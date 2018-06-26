See how Taimur Ali Khan stole the show at Karisma Kapoor’s birthday bash

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family and friends yesterday, in London. Her entire family including her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, kids Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor and nephew Taimur Ali Khan were present with her on her special day.

She posted a picture of the entire family gathered for the cake cutting, but instead of cake there were a pack of donuts. The birthday girl also shared a picture with little Taimur in her arms, he was dressed in a pink shirt. Taimur is definitely a scene stealer in all these photographs.

Karisma also shared a series of stories on Instagram wherein she posted Kareena’s solo photograph with the pack of donuts and, in another, we see Karisma posing with her dad Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma earlier rang in the celebrations with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Natasha Poonawalla along with Kareena and Saif as they stepped out for a Sunday brunch. The girl gang was dressed in their floral best as they went on a “sunglass fest” celebrating Karisma’s birthday.