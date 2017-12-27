See candid honeymoon pictures of newlyweds Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enjoying in Budapest

Ace comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya are on honeymoon mode after tying the knot on December 3 in Goa. Bharti posted a few pictures on social media for her fans, giving them the glimpse of what she is up to. The couple had plans set, to explore scenic locations of Itlay, Venice, Budapest and Greece. The duo are having a fun time in Budapest right now.

Meanwhile, their marriage ceremony at the resort was attended by who’s who from the small screen industry and the pictures of the pre-wedding ceremonies went viral in no time. The comedian has shared details of her life post marriage on Instagram. Be it her grah pravesh or first cooking assignment, Bharti has kept her fans imformed about the happenings in her life. But, it is Bharti’s post marriage avatar, with mangalsutra and chooda is winning hearts.