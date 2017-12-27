Free Press Journal
See candid honeymoon pictures of newlyweds Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enjoying in Budapest

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 27, 2017 03:16 pm
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya honeymoon

Ace comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya are on honeymoon mode after tying the knot on December 3 in Goa. Bharti posted a few pictures on social media for her fans, giving them the glimpse of what she is up to. The couple had plans set, to explore scenic locations of Itlay, Venice, Budapest and Greece. The duo are having a fun time in Budapest right now.

Wishing you a season full of love, happiness, joy, cheer and laughter! Wishing each one of you Merry Christmas! Let’s jingle all the way! #itschristmas #christmasjoy #seasongreetings #santa #winterwonderland #bhaarshhoneymoon #loveisintheair

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on


Super excited #budapest #bharsh #haarshlimbachiyaa @bharti.laughterqueen

A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30) on

Meanwhile, their marriage ceremony at the resort was attended by who’s who from the small screen industry and the pictures of the pre-wedding ceremonies went viral in no time. The comedian has shared details of her life post marriage on Instagram. Be it her grah pravesh or first cooking assignment, Bharti has kept her fans imformed about the happenings in her life. But, it is Bharti’s post marriage avatar, with mangalsutra and chooda is winning hearts.

