‘Secret Superstar’ witnesses a strong jump at the box office

Aamir Khan Productions ‘Secret Superstar’ is garnering positive word of mouth from across the quarters.

The film has raked in 9.30 Cr on day two witnessing a remarkable jump at the box office. The film almost doubles on Friday, taking the total collection to 14.10 Cr.

‘Secret Superstar’ is widely appreciated for its unique and heart touching content. The film has amassed love and praises from audience and critics alike.

The film has also created an impact on B-town, celebs couldn’t stop gushing over the content of the film.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film also showcases Aamir Khan in a quirky avatar as Shakti Kumaarr, his never seen before look has poured in immense response for the actor.

‘Secret Superstar’ is a complete Diwali treat to all the fans out there as the film is receiving a tremendous response from across the nation.

Backed by content and driven by powerful actors, Secret Superstar makes for a perfect Diwali treat for the audience worldwide.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film was released on 19th October and is running strong at the box office