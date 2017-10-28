Secret Superstar surpasses 40 cr mark!

Aamir Khan Productions’ Secret Superstar has surpassed the 40 cr mark at the box office in 8 days since its release.

The film has earned 41.59 cr in its first week of release.

Secret Superstar has witnessed a good growth in its extended weekend and was steady on weekdays.

The film has also minted 3.9 million USD (25 cr) over its 8 day run in the overseas markets.

The film, which was a symbolic Diwali release has had a steady hold on the audience owing to word of mouth publicity, critical acclaim and applauds for superior performances.

Secret Superstar, a film with its lead protagonist being National Award winner Zaira Wasim and a cameo by Superstar Aamir Khan was backed by performance-driven actors like Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, and Teerth Sharma.

The film which was made on a lean budget has recovered its costs and has proved to be a successful venture for all parties involved.

With Secret Superstar Aamir Khan Productions has yet again striked the box office with a hit formula.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film also showcases Aamir Khan in a quirky avatar as Shakti Kumaarr, his never seen before look has poured in immense response for the actor.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film that released this Diwali is running strong at the box office.