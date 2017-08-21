Secret Superstar Main Kaun Hoon song: Watch Zaira trying to find her identity

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan unveiled the first song of his upcoming film ‘Secret Superstar’. Starring ‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim, the movie is no doubt one of the most awaited films of the year. And looking at its first song ‘Main Kaun Hoon’, we can say that this one is going to be no different from his the previous masterpieces.

Titled as ‘Main Kaun Hoon’, the song has been composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Kausar Munir. Zaira, who plays an aspiring singer in the film, is seen recording her first YouTube video (wearing burkha) and before starting the song, she says “I cannot reveal my name.” Interestingly, 16-year-old Meghna Mishra has sung the song.

Watch: Secret Superstar’s Main Kaun Hoon song here:



The title track explores the theme of identity and recognition, as the film is all about it. The song is about how Zaira trying to find her identity and she puts it across beautifully. If you have watched the trailer of ‘Secret Superstar’ you would know that the film traces the story of a young girl (played by Zaira) who wants to become a famous singer but her dad is against the culture of singing. The film traces the young girl’s struggles to achieve success without openly defying her father. Aamir plays a hit popstar in the film and he is also seen as a judge on a singing reality show who mentors Zaira’s character.

Zaira is the perfect choice for this role because, as you can see, she has got into the skin of the character. Meanwhile, ‘Secret Superstar’ is likely to have a box office clash with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal Again’ on Diwali, this year.