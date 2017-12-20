Sean Paul excited about performing in India again
Jamaican dancehall rapper-singer Sean Paul, who performed in India in 2012, is looking forward to his gigs in the country next year. “I am very excited. I have been here before but this time, I am more excited as I love India a lot and its culture,” Paul said. “I am going to perform on my all-time favourite songs like ‘Temperature’ and all. A big thank you to my organisers (Bobby Bajaj) who are making this concert happen in India,” he said. He is expected to perform in Mumbai and Delhi in 2018.
