Scoop! Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan are twins by heart; here is proof

Actor Varun Dhawan and ace director Shashank Khaitan have always been sharing a strong friendship bond with each other. But, do you know they are twins? Yes, Varun and Shashank, who known for their friendship, have recently proved that they are twins by heart.

Recently, director Shashank Khaitan shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account with Varun Dhawan. He captioned the snap, “#twinning @varundvn … What are the odds? We meet after a month and this happens … photo credit – the stylish PAPA JO @karanjohar …’’

A post shared by Shashank Khaitan (@shashankkhaitan) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:56am PST

Well, if you see this picture, you will found that Varun and Shashank are wearing twin yellow jackets. This proves that they are the brothers of another mother. After all, Varun and Shashank have worked together in two super hit films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Currently, Varun is busy shooting for his upcoming film October, directed by Shoojit Sircar, while Shashank is busy making Sairat’s official Hindi remake, Dhadak which stats Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.