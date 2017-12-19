Sayantani Ghosh’s New Year gift from co-stars

Sayantani Ghosh will don a new look for the show “Naamkarann”. She says it is no less than a New Year gift for her.”I got a new look for my show. It is not less than a New Year surprise gift for me. My fans will get to see me wearing clothes with boho-chic style. It’s a modern yet ethnic look,” Sayantani said.”I will wear smart blouses with tassels and lots of antique jewellery, especially a stylish nose pin,” she added.She plays the role of Neela, a step-mother, in the show.