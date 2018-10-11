Say What! Kajol addresses Alia as ‘Alia Kapoor’ on Neha Dhupia’s chat show; watch video

The love affair of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has become talk of the town. Although both of them have neither openly accepted nor denied their relationship, it seems the confirmation of their love story has finally come from a place where we were least expecting from. The person in question is none other than Kajol who is known to have her foot-in-mouth moments.

Apparently Kajol was a celebrity guest at the third season of show, No Filter Neha. In a fun trailer of the show that Neha Dhupia had posted on her Instagram, we can see Kajol having her slip of tongue where she addresses Alia as Alia Kapoor.

Going by Kajol’s expression one can figure out that, Kajol didn’t do it intentionally and it was genuinely a slip of tongue moment. Wonder what will be Alia’s reaction on this. Check out the video below:

On work front Kajol will be next seen in Helicopter Eela which is set to hit the screens tomorrow.