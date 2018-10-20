Say what! Deepika was the first and only one to knew about Karan Johar’s Kids

The day when Karan Johar announced the arrival of his kids Yash and and Roohi, people beamed with joy and were a little surprised as no one had a single clew of Karan embracing parenthood via surrogacy.

However we must say that of all the roles that Karan dons, wheather that’s of a director, producer or host, his portrayal of Dad in real life is the most successful one. He is always in awe of his kids and love them till death like any father. But today we came across with a piece of news which may surprise many.

Apparently neither Karan’s close friend Shah Rukh nor her mother Hiroo Johar, knew about Karan embracing parenthood until Karan himself revealed the news to them. However there was one person who knew well in advance about Karan having twins and that was none other than Deepika Padukone.

While Deepika knew about the big change in Karan’s life she promised Karan that the secret will be secret until he decides to tell about his babies to the world. And we must say Deepika indeed did a splendid job as a secret Keeper.

Both Yash and Roohi are B-Town favorites. While Yash and Roohi are often seen on a play date with other star kids like Taimur, Vraun and Alia who consider Karan as their father figure believes and has often stated that Yash and Roohi are their real siblings.