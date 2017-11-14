Saumya Tandon: Getting into cop’s shoes

Saumya Tandon will next be seen donning a police officer’s dress in popular comedy show “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai”. She says if she was a police officer in real life, she would have eased the process of lodging an FIR.

“First and the most important thing that I would do is figure out ways to improve women security there by educating even the police officers how to deal with women who are victim of rape, molestation cases,” Saumya said.

“I think we need to work towards making the entire process of lodging FIR easy. I would want to make police more approachable and penalise corrupt police officers. Lastly, I would like to give bonus linked salary structure which awards hardworking and efficient officers, so that they are incentivised to do good work,” she added.