Satyamev Jayate song Dilbar: Nora Fatehi’s belly dance is the highlight but we miss Sushmita Sen

Old songs getting reprised is not new in Bollywood especially these days. ‘Humma Humma’ song from ‘OK Jaanu’, Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara’ from ‘Judwaa’ and now Sushmita Sen’s ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ song has been reprised in John Abraham-starrer ‘Satyamev Jayate‘. The new version of the ‘Dilbar’ features actor/model Nora Fatehi who sizzles and impresses with her belly dance. Though we can’t stop gushing at her moves, we can’t get over Sushmita’s moves in the original song. Sushmita’s sensuous moves, passionate dance and mesmerising expressions of Sushmita Sen made the song more famous than the film itself.

Watch the song here:

Watch the original song featuring Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor below:



Talking about the reprised version, it is sung by Neha Kakkar and Dhwani Bhanusali and has an Arabic touch to it and also incorporates Alka Yagnik’s voice. The music of the song is given by Tanish Bagchi and lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka Singh. Nora who is a professional belly dancer and rehearsed for 10 days to get the moves right before finally getting shot.

‘Satyamev Jayate’ follows a similar patriotic theme as John’s last release ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma.